Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 7 or Surface Laptop SE – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs Laptop SE

57 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
VS
33 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Laptop SE important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 98% sharper screen – 267 versus 135 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (84.9 vs 91 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 7
vs
Surface Laptop SE

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs)
Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm
11.5 x 7.91 x 0.33 inches		 283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm
11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 548 cm2 (84.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~67.8%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 13.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 175° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans - 1

Display

Size 12.3 inches 11.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TFT VA
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 135 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy -
Display tests
Contrast 1001:1 -
sRGB color space 93.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 60.3% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 40 W
Weigh of AC adapter 281 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz -
Cores 2 2
Threads 4 2
L3 Cache 4 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 5 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 200 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 1.87 Gbps 0 Gbps
Shading units 256 96
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 1866 MHz -
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No -
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) -
Storage type SSD (M2) -
Channels 1x128 GB 1x64 GB
Upgradable No No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Audio chip Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.6W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.3 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.0
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.0
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
2. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
3. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
4. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
5. Microsoft Surface Laptop SE and Microsoft Surface Pro 8
6. Microsoft Surface Laptop SE and Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
7. Microsoft Surface Laptop SE and ASUS Chromebook Flip C536/CX5

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Microsoft Surface Laptop SE and Pro 7 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский