Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs Laptop Studio

56 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
VS
71 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
From $749
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
From $1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and Laptop Studio important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (91 vs 114.4 square inches)
  • 34% sharper screen – 267 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 58 against 45 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 7
vs
Surface Laptop Studio

Case

Weight 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs) 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
Width 292 mm (11.5 inches) 323.2 mm (12.72 inches)
Height 201 mm (7.91 inches) 228.3 mm (8.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 587 cm2 (91 inches2) 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.7% ~83.7%
Side bezels 16.1 mm 9.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 175° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Passive Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans - 2

Display

Size 12.3 inches 14.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 267 ppi 200 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 2736 x 1824 pixels 2400 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1001:1 1500:1
sRGB color space 93.2% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 60.3% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 7
400 nits
Surface Laptop Studio +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 0 W 60 / 95 W
Weigh of AC adapter 281 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 4 8
L3 Cache 4 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS - 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 1.87 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 256 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 1866 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.6W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.3 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Optional -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

