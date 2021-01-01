Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs Laptop Studio
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
From $749
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
From $1600
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1050 grams less (around 2.32 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (91 vs 114.4 square inches)
- 34% sharper screen – 267 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 58 against 45 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
|1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
|Width
|292 mm (11.5 inches)
|323.2 mm (12.72 inches)
|Height
|201 mm (7.91 inches)
|228.3 mm (8.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|Area
|587 cm2 (91 inches2)
|738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.7%
|~83.7%
|Side bezels
|16.1 mm
|9.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|175°
|-
|Cooling system
|Passive
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|-
|2
Display
|Size
|12.3 inches
|14.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|267 ppi
|200 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|2736 x 1824 pixels
|2400 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1001:1
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|93.2%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|60.3%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|0 W
|60 / 95 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|281 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|4
|8
|L3 Cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
978
1438
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1967
Surface Laptop Studio +141%
4740
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1045
1441
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
2352
Surface Laptop Studio +135%
5517
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|1.87 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|256
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|1866 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x1.6W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|78.3 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
