Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
From $1100
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
From $999
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- 17% sharper screen – 266 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (92.5 vs 100.1 square inches)
- Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Width
|287 mm (11.3 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|208 mm (8.19 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|597 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|8100 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|45.8 dB
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|266 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1920 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1300:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|98.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|64.2%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:50 hr
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +18%
1227
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +94%
4145
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +41%
1282
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +211%
4682
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|75.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
