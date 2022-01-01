You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 8257U Intel Core i5 8279U Intel Core i7 8557U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

17% sharper screen – 266 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (92.5 vs 100.1 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019) Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 58 against 51.5 watt-hours

Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 14.9 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.59 inches Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~79.4% Side bezels 6.2 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6000 RPM Noise level - 41.8 dB

Display 2880 x 1920 2560 x 1600 Size 13 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1524:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 78.4% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 8 450 nits MacBook Pro 13 (2019) +11% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 51.5 Wh 58 Wh Voltage - 12.96 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 0 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1050 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.81 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.13 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 6 GPU performance Surface Pro 8 +74% 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (2019) 0.81 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 2133 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v4.2 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 0.7 mm Touchpad Size - 13.4 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.