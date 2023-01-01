Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or MacBook Pro 14 (2023) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
VS
77 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 720 grams less (around 1.59 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (92.5 vs 107.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 210-287% higher FPS
  • Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 70 against 51.5 watt-hours
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~84.6%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 8
450 nits
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +11%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 0 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 4 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1344 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 76
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +382%
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Microsoft Surface Pro 8
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 and Microsoft Surface Pro 8
3. HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) and Microsoft Surface Pro 8
4. Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) and Microsoft Surface Pro 8
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) and Pro 14 (2023)
6. Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
7. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
8. Dell XPS 13 9315 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
9. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and Pro 14 (2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) and Microsoft Surface Pro 8 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский