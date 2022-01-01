You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 950 grams less (around 2.09 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 149-203% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (92.5 vs 130.3 square inches)

20% sharper screen – 266 versus 221 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~62%) battery – 83.6 against 51.5 watt-hours

Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm

13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~81.8% Side bezels 6.2 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 1 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM

Display 2880 x 1920 2880 x 1800 Size 13 inches 15.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 221 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Surface Pro 8 450 nits MacBook Pro 15 (2019) +11% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 51.5 Wh 83.6 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 0 W 87 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 369 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 192 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 3 GPU performance Surface Pro 8 +271% 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 15 (2019) 0.38 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 2400 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 0.6 mm Touchpad Size - 15.4 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.