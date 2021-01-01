Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
From $1100
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
From $2999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
100
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (92.5 vs 102.9 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 62 against 51.5 watt-hours
- 27% sharper screen – 338 versus 266 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Width
|287 mm (11.3 inches)
|299 mm (11.77 inches)
|Height
|208 mm (8.19 inches)
|222 mm (8.74 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|597 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|~78.4%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|266 ppi
|338 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1920 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|116%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|86%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|85%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|0 W
|100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1227
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +12%
1375
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4145
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +71%
7072
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1282
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4682
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1