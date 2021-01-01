Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or ROG Flow X13 GV301 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

62 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
VS
66 out of 100
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
From $1100
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
From $2999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 32GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (92.5 vs 102.9 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 62 against 51.5 watt-hours
  • 27% sharper screen – 338 versus 266 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Width 287 mm (11.3 inches) 299 mm (11.77 inches)
Height 208 mm (8.19 inches) 222 mm (8.74 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~78.4%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 338 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 116%
Adobe RGB profile - 86%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 85%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 0 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X13 GV301 +127%
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint - Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 and Microsoft Surface Pro 8 or ask any questions
