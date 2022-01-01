You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 48GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

87% sharper screen – 266 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (92.5 vs 133.8 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 265-362% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~75%) battery – 90 against 51.5 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~86% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black, Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 56 dB

Display 2880 x 1920 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 13 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 266 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 75.3% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 8 450 nits ROG Zephyrus M16 +11% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 51.5 Wh 90 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 0 W 140 / 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter - 550 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 60-75 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1598 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Surface Pro 8 1.41 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 +482% 8.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 48GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.