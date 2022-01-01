Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or ROG Zephyrus M16 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
VS
66 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1920
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 87% sharper screen – 266 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (92.5 vs 133.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 265-362% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~75%) battery – 90 against 51.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~86%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 56 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 8
450 nits
ROG Zephyrus M16 +11%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 140 / 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 550 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8
4682
ROG Zephyrus M16 +156%
11968

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1598 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus M16 +482%
8.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 13.5
2. Surface Pro 8 and MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. Surface Pro 8 and ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10
4. Surface Pro 8 and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
5. Surface Pro 8 and Galaxy Book 2 360
6. ROG Zephyrus M16 and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. ROG Zephyrus M16 and Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
8. ROG Zephyrus M16 and ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
9. ROG Zephyrus M16 and TUF Dash F15 FX516
10. ROG Zephyrus M16 and Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 and Microsoft Surface Pro 8 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский