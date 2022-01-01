Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (92.5 vs 111 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14X OLED (N7400)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 63 against 51.5 watt-hours
- Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 450 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
|1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
|Dimensions
|287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches
|317.4 x 225.5 x 17.9 mm
12.5 x 8.88 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|597 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|716 cm2 (111 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|7.9 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|266 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1920 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 / 120 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1232
1378
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4061
4788
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1282
1399
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4682
5303
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|35-40 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
