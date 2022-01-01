Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 89% sharper screen – 266 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (92.5 vs 131.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 63 against 51.5 watt-hours
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 450 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches		 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 48.3 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 95.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 0 W 65 / 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 446 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +68%
2.365 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 79.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

