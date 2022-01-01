You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (92.5 vs 110 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 70 against 51.5 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 450 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches 316.4 x 224.5 x 18.9 mm

12.46 x 8.84 x 0.74 inches Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 710 cm2 (110.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~80% Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.4 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Green Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 1 2

Display 2880 x 1920 2880 x 1800 Size 13 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz PPI 266 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 8 450 nits Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) +33% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 51.5 Wh 70 Wh Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 0 W 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Surface Pro 8 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook S14 OLED (12th Gen Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint - Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

