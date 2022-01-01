Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
VS
60 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1920
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (92.5 vs 107.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 75 against 51.5 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 450 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches		 313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm
12.35 x 8.69 x 0.67 inches
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~82.2%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver Blue, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 13 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 8
450 nits
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402) +33%
600 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 0 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS
Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3402)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
