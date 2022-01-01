Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or ZenBook 14 UX435 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 69% sharper screen – 266 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 63 against 51.5 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
ZenBook 14 UX435

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches		 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm
12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~85.1%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Black, Silver White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 897:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 8 +50%
450 nits
ZenBook 14 UX435
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.6 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UX435 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 58 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

