You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

69% sharper screen – 266 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 63 against 51.5 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm

12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~85.1% Side bezels 6.2 mm 4.6 mm Colors Black, Silver White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display 2880 x 1920 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 897:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 33 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 8 +50% 450 nits ZenBook 14 UX435 300 nits

Battery Capacity 51.5 Wh 63 Wh Voltage - 11.6 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 0 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Surface Pro 8 1.41 TFLOPS ZenBook 14 UX435 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 58 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.