Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
Display 2880 x 1920
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (92.5 vs 102.3 square inches)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 63 against 51.5 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 287 mm (11.3 inches) 311.2 mm (12.25 inches)
Height 208 mm (8.19 inches) 212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~86.1%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray, Purple
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 0 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 640 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

