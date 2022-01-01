Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
VS
72 out of 100
ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (92.5 vs 112.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)
  • Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 76 against 51.5 watt-hours
  • Provides 22% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 450 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402)

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches		 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm
12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~83.9%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 41.7 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1315:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 21 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:47 hr
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 0 W 150 / 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 420 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS
Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) +429%
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 76.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 7.8 x 5.3 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
