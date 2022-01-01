You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (92.5 vs 112.7 square inches) Advantages of the ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 76 against 51.5 watt-hours

Provides 22% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 450 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches 323.5 x 224.7 x 17.9-19.6 mm

12.74 x 8.85 x 0.7-0.77 inches Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 727 cm2 (112.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~83.9% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.6 mm Colors Black, Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 41.7 dB

Display 2880 x 1920 2880 x 1800 Size 13 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 266 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1315:1 sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 21 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 8 450 nits Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) +22% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 51.5 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time - 1:47 hr Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Bottom Charge power 0 W 150 / 180 W Weigh of AC adapter - 420 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Surface Pro 8 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED (UX8402) +429% 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 76.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 7.8 x 5.3 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.