Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
VS
61 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1920
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1460 grams less (around 3.22 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 89% sharper screen – 266 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 33% more compact case (92.5 vs 139 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Can run popular games at about 405-553% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~79%) battery – 92 against 51.5 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • Provides 22% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 450 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches		 359.8 x 249.2 x 21.5 mm
14.17 x 9.81 x 0.85 inches
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 897 cm2 (139 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~74.8%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 54.2 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 712 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 90 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1163 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1530 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +737%
11.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness - 77.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) vs Microsoft Surface Pro 8
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 vs Microsoft Surface Pro 8
3. HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) vs Microsoft Surface Pro 8
4. Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) vs Microsoft Surface Pro 8
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
6. Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) vs ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and Microsoft Surface Pro 8 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский