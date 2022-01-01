Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Dell Alienware m15 R7
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1540 grams less (around 3.4 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- 89% sharper screen – 266 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 39% more compact case (92.5 vs 150.5 square inches)
- Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R7
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 284-388% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
- Around 3.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 56 against 51.5 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
|2.42 kg (5.34 lbs)
|Dimensions
|287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches
|356.2 x 272.5 x 12.9-20.6 mm
14.02 x 10.73 x 0.51-0.81 inches
|Area
|597 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|266 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1920 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|0 W
|180 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|14
|Threads
|8
|20
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1226
Alienware m15 R7 +48%
1813
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4090
Alienware m15 R7 +209%
12630
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1282
Alienware m15 R7 +43%
1830
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4682
Alienware m15 R7 +263%
16990
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|95 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
