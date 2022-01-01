You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 910 grams less (around 2.01 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 32% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

69% sharper screen – 266 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (92.5 vs 131 square inches)

Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~56%) battery – 80.5 against 51.5 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm

12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~64% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black, Silver White Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 1 2

Display 2880 x 1920 1920 x 1080 Size 13 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 266 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1736:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.6% Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 8 +13% 450 nits Alienware x14 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51.5 Wh 80.5 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:10 hr Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Bottom Charge power 0 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 486 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Surface Pro 8 1.41 TFLOPS Alienware x14 +335% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 - Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.2 mm Touchpad Size - 10.8 x 5.5 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.