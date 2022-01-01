Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or Alienware x15 R2 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Dell Alienware x15 R2

Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Dell Alienware x15 R2
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Dell Alienware x15 R2
Display 2880 x 1920
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Dell Alienware x15 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1460 grams less (around 3.22 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 25% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 89% sharper screen – 266 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 40% more compact case (92.5 vs 154.5 square inches)
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2
  • Can run popular games at about 476-649% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 3.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 87 against 51.5 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Surface Pro 8
Alienware x15 R2

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches		 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm
14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~67.3%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver White
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 19 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 8 +50%
450 nits
Alienware x15 R2
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 14
Threads 8 20
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8
4090
Alienware x15 R2 +206%
12522
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8
4682
Alienware x15 R2 +254%
16582

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 125 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1467 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1778 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS
Alienware x15 R2 +865%
13.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
