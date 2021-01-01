You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery 51.5 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Can run popular games at about 499-680% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 970 grams less (around 2.14 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 51.5 against 41 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

166% sharper screen – 266 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Provides 105% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 220 nits

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (92.5 vs 130.8 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 8GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~79.5% Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2880 x 1920 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 13 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 400:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 8 +105% 450 nits Inspiron 15 3510 220 nits

Battery Capacity 51.5 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Right Charge power 0 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 15 W 5 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units 640 96 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Surface Pro 8 +907% 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3510 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 2400 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size - 8 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint - Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 No Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.