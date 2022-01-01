Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or Latitude 5530 – what's better?

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
VS
43 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5530
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Dell Latitude 5530
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1920
Battery 51.5 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Dell Latitude 5530 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 51.5 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 166% sharper screen – 266 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 105% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (92.5 vs 129.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
Latitude 5530

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches		 357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~80.4%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 8 +105%
450 nits
Latitude 5530
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.2 V
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 60 / 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 10 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8
1238
Latitude 5530 +16%
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +12%
4299
Latitude 5530
3845
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8
4682
Latitude 5530 +16%
5415

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 5530 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint - Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

