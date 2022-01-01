Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Dell Latitude 5530
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
100
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 51.5 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 166% sharper screen – 266 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 105% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 220 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (92.5 vs 129.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches
|357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches
|Area
|597 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|266 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1920 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.2 V
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|60 / 65 / 90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1238
Latitude 5530 +16%
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +12%
4299
3845
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1282
n/a
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4682
Latitude 5530 +16%
5415
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
