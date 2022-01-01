You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 51.5 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12800H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 910 grams less (around 2.01 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

166% sharper screen – 266 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Provides 105% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 220 nits

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (92.5 vs 129.4 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5531 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 64 against 51.5 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.67 mm

14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89 inches Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~80.4% Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.2 mm Colors Black, Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 1 -

Display 2880 x 1920 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 13 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 500:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 8 +105% 450 nits Latitude 5531 220 nits

Battery Capacity 51.5 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 0 W 90 / 130 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Surface Pro 8 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 5531 +92% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint - Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.