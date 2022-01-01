Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or Latitude 5531 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Dell Latitude 5531

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
VS
52 out of 100
Dell Latitude 5531
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Dell Latitude 5531
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1920
Battery 51.5 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Dell Latitude 5531 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 910 grams less (around 2.01 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 166% sharper screen – 266 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 105% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 220 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (92.5 vs 129.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5531
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 64 against 51.5 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
Latitude 5531

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches		 357.8 x 233.3 x 22.67 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.89 inches
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~80.4%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.2 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 13 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 500:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 8 +105%
450 nits
Latitude 5531
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 90 / 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8
1238
Latitude 5531 +33%
1652
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8
4299
Latitude 5531 +142%
10415
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8
1282
Latitude 5531 +37%
1752
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8
4682
Latitude 5531 +165%
12430

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 5531 +92%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint - Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Surface Pro 8
2. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Surface Pro 8
3. XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Surface Pro 8
4. Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) and Surface Pro 8
5. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) and Surface Pro 8
6. Latitude 5530 and Latitude 5531
7. Latitude 7530 and Latitude 5531
8. Precision 3571 and Latitude 5531
9. Vostro 7620 and Latitude 5531

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Latitude 5531 and Microsoft Surface Pro 8 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский