You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Battery 51.5 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)

Features a bigger (~26%) battery – 51.5 against 41 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

89% sharper screen – 266 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (92.5 vs 127.4 square inches)

Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 7530 Includes an old-school USB-A port

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches 357.7 x 229.75 x 17.5-18.23 mm

14.08 x 9.05 x 0.69-0.72 inches Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 822 cm2 (127.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~81.7% Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.2 mm Colors Black, Silver Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 1 1

Display 2880 x 1920 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 13 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Surface Pro 8 +13% 450 nits Latitude 7530 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51.5 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 0 W 65 / 90 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 4 10 Threads 8 12 L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Surface Pro 8 1238 Latitude 7530 +26% 1559 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Surface Pro 8 4299 Latitude 7530 +40% 6026 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Surface Pro 8 1282 Latitude 7530 +12% 1442 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Surface Pro 8 4682 Latitude 7530 +6% 4941

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Surface Pro 8 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 7530 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x4W Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint - Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.