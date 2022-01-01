Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or Latitude 9330 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Dell Latitude 9330

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
VS
57 out of 100
Dell Latitude 9330
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Dell Latitude 9330
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Dell Latitude 9330 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 17% sharper screen – 266 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 9330
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
Latitude 9330

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches		 296.35 x 208.39 x 14.12 mm
11.67 x 8.2 x 0.56 inches
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~83%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Black, Silver Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 8
450 nits
Latitude 9330 +11%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 60 / 65 / 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8
1238
Latitude 9330 +24%
1535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8
4299
Latitude 9330 +48%
6344
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +13%
4682
Latitude 9330
4160

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS
Latitude 9330
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.4
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint - Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
