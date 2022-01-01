You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)

Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

60% sharper screen – 266 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches 302 x 199 x 15.8 mm

11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~81.1% Side bezels 6.2 mm 3.8 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 1 2

Display 2880 x 1920 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 13 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 30 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 8 +13% 450 nits XPS 13 9305 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51.5 Wh 52 Wh Voltage - 7.6 V Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 0 W 45 / 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12 GPU performance Surface Pro 8 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS XPS 13 9305 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x2 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3271-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.