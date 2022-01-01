Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or XPS 15 9500 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Dell XPS 15 9500

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
VS
53 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9500
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Dell XPS 15 9500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1920
Battery 51.5 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Dell XPS 15 9500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 950 grams less (around 2.09 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 83% sharper screen – 266 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (92.5 vs 122.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Can run popular games at about 64-87% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 56 against 51.5 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
XPS 15 9500

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches		 344 x 230 x 18 mm
13.54 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~89.2%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 4 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level - 46 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 89.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 8
450 nits
XPS 15 9500 +11%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 0 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +12%
1226
XPS 15 9500
1090
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +6%
4090
XPS 15 9500
3855
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +17%
1282
XPS 15 9500
1096
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8
4682
XPS 15 9500 +3%
4813

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 55 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9500 +116%
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 84.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

