Display 2880 x 1920
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and HP ENVY 16 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1440 grams less (around 3.18 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (92.5 vs 139.5 square inches)
  • 41% sharper screen – 266 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 83 against 51.5 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
ENVY 16 (2022)

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 2.32 kg (5.12 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches		 357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm
14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 900 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~83.5%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 51.4 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 1000%
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 8 +13%
450 nits
ENVY 16 (2022)
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 0 W 150 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 663 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8
1238
ENVY 16 (2022) +34%
1655
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8
4299
ENVY 16 (2022) +137%
10204
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8
1282
ENVY 16 (2022) +35%
1734
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8
4682
ENVY 16 (2022) +164%
12354

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1550 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS
ENVY 16 (2022) +145%
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 84.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
