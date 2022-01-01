Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs HP ENVY 16 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
100
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1440 grams less (around 3.18 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (92.5 vs 139.5 square inches)
- 41% sharper screen – 266 versus 188 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2022)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 83 against 51.5 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
|2.32 kg (5.12 lbs)
|Dimensions
|287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches
|357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm
14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|597 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|900 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|~83.5%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|51.4 dB
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|266 ppi
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1920 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|1000%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|0 W
|150 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|663 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|12
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1238
ENVY 16 (2022) +34%
1655
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4299
ENVY 16 (2022) +137%
10204
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1282
ENVY 16 (2022) +35%
1734
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4682
ENVY 16 (2022) +164%
12354
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|84.4 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|12.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1