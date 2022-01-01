Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or ENVY 17 (2022) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs HP ENVY 17 (2022)

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
VS
53 out of 100
HP ENVY 17 (2022)
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
HP ENVY 17 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1920
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and HP ENVY 17 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1610 grams less (around 3.55 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 109% sharper screen – 266 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 42% more compact case (92.5 vs 160 square inches)
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
ENVY 17 (2022)

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches		 398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm
15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 1032 cm2 (159.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~80%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 13 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 8 +50%
450 nits
ENVY 17 (2022)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 0 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8
1238
ENVY 17 (2022) +50%
1855
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8
4299
ENVY 17 (2022) +119%
9418
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8
1282
ENVY 17 (2022) +42%
1818
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8
4682
ENVY 17 (2022) +117%
10169

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 24
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS
ENVY 17 (2022) +20%
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 or Microsoft Surface Pro 8
2. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or Microsoft Surface Pro 8
3. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") or Microsoft Surface Pro 8
4. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 or Microsoft Surface Pro 8
5. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Microsoft Surface Pro 8
6. HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) or Microsoft Surface Pro 8
7. Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition or Microsoft Surface Pro 8
8. Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) or Microsoft Surface Pro 8
9. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 or Pro 8

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY 17 (2022) and Microsoft Surface Pro 8 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский