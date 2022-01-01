Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or Spectre x360 16 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs HP Spectre x360 16

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
VS
63 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
HP Spectre x360 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1920
CPU Intel Core i7 11390H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and HP Spectre x360 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1120 grams less (around 2.47 lbs)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 32% more compact case (92.5 vs 136.1 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 266 versus 226 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 195-266% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 83 against 51.5 watt-hours
  • Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
Spectre x360 16

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches		 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~84.5%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 74%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 74%
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 8 +13%
450 nits
Spectre x360 16
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:55 hr
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 0 W 135 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 16 +355%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 or Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
2. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 or Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus
4. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 or Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
5. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 or Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
6. HP Spectre x360 16 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
7. HP Spectre x360 16 or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
8. HP Spectre x360 16 or Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
9. HP Spectre x360 16 or Microsoft Surface Book 3 15

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Spectre x360 16 and Microsoft Surface Pro 8 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский