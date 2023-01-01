Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 3840 x 2400 Battery 51.5 Wh - 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs) Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 51.5 against 39.3 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 51.5 against 39.3 watt-hours Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 64% sharper screen – 266 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

64% sharper screen – 266 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (92.5 vs 111.7 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (92.5 vs 111.7 square inches) Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 78-107% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 78-107% higher FPS Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 (Intel) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches 317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm

12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~78.8% Side bezels 6.2 mm 8.1 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Gray Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2880 x 1920 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2240 x 1400 3840 x 2400 Size 13 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Surface Pro 8 +13% 450 nits ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 (Intel) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51.5 Wh 39.3 Wh 52.5 Wh Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 0 W 65 / 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) T550 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1665 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Surface Pro 8 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 (Intel) +142% 3.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint - Optional Infrared sensor - Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.1 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.