Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 (Intel)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 51.5 against 39.3 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 64% sharper screen – 266 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (92.5 vs 111.7 square inches)
- Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 78-107% higher FPS
- Around 89% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
|1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches
|317.7 x 226.9 x 17.9 mm
12.51 x 8.93 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|597 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|721 cm2 (111.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|~78.8%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|8.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|266 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1920 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|No
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 / 100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1250
1552
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4388
7596
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1257
1451
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4803
9064
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1665 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|3.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|Max. ram size
|-
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|Optional
|Infrared sensor
|-
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 6.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1