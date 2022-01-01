You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

89% sharper screen – 266 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 34% more compact case (92.5 vs 140.6 square inches)

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 57 against 51.5 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches 365.8 x 248 x 19.1 mm

14.4 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~74% Side bezels 6.2 mm 10.2 mm Colors Black, Silver Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 37.6 dB

Display 2880 x 1920 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 13 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 800:1 sRGB color space 100% 60.1% Adobe RGB profile - 61.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 40.1% Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 8 +50% 450 nits ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 300 nits

Battery Capacity 51.5 Wh 57 Wh Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 0 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 363 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Surface Pro 8 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 76.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint - Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.8 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.