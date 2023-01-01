Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or ThinkPad T16 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Lenovo ThinkPad T16

Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Lenovo ThinkPad T16
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 760 grams less (around 1.68 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 87% sharper screen – 266 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (92.5 vs 143.4 square inches)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T16
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
ThinkPad T16

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches		 361.9 x 255.5 x 20.5 mm
14.25 x 10.06 x 0.81 inches
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~80.3%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 8.6 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 34 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1393:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 80.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 80.1%
Response time - 22 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 8 +13%
450 nits
ThinkPad T16
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 65 / 135 W
Weight of AC adapter - 541 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8
1250
ThinkPad T16 +29%
1608
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8
4388
ThinkPad T16 +46%
6398
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8
1257
ThinkPad T16 +33%
1676
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8
4803
ThinkPad T16 +43%
6855
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1320 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkPad T16 +92%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 75.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

