Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
VS
56 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1920
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 64% sharper screen – 266 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (92.5 vs 108.8 square inches)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 57 against 51.5 watt-hours

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches		 315.6 x 222.5 x 15.36 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.6 inches
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~80.9%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal - No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 8 +13%
450 nits
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 45 / 65 W
Weight of AC adapter - 300 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x0.8W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.0 x 5.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
2. Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 4 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
3. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
4. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
5. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
6. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Microsoft Surface Pro 8
7. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Microsoft Surface Pro 8
8. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 and Microsoft Surface Pro 8
9. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 360 and Microsoft Surface Pro 8
10. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") and Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 and Microsoft Surface Pro 8 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский