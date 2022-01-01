Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
VS
63 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1920
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 930 grams less (around 2.05 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (92.5 vs 141.4 square inches)
  • 41% sharper screen – 266 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 152-207% higher FPS
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~75%) battery – 90 against 51.5 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches		 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~81.4%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 52.4 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 135 / 170 / 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 534 / 882 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 735 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1035 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 76.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Surface Pro 8
2. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Surface Pro 8
3. Surface Laptop 4 15 and Surface Pro 8
4. Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro 8
5. MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) and Surface Pro 8
6. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
7. XPS 15 9510 (2021) and ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
8. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
9. Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) and Microsoft Surface Pro 8 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский