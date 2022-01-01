You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

36% sharper screen – 266 versus 196 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 0.97 kg (2.14 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches 293.2 x 208.1 x 14.77 mm

11.54 x 8.19 x 0.58 inches Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 610 cm2 (94.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~80.3% Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black, Silver Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2880 x 1920 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) Size 13 inches 13 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 196 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2160 x 1350 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) - Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Surface Pro 8 450 nits ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 450 nits

Battery Capacity 51.5 Wh 49.6 Wh Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 0 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Surface Pro 8 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 - Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

