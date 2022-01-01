You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 90 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (92.5 vs 104.3 square inches)

Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Around 53% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 61 against 51.5 watt-hours

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches 313 x 215 x 14.9 mm

12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 673 cm2 (104.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~84.5% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black, Silver Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 1 2

Display 2880 x 1920 2880 x 1800 (Non-Touch) 2880 x 1800 (Touch) Size 13 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz PPI 266 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Max. brightness Surface Pro 8 +13% 450 nits Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51.5 Wh 61 Wh Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 0 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Surface Pro 8 1.41 TFLOPS Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x3W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.