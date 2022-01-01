Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD)

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
VS
54 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
  • 17% sharper screen – 266 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD)
  • Around 58% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD)

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches		 295.88 x 208.85 x 13.8-14.9 mm
11.65 x 8.22 x 0.54-0.59 inches
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~83%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8 +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
Yoga Slim 7 Gen 5 (13" AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
