You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 (IPS) 2880 x 1800 (OLED) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits

41% sharper screen – 266 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (92.5 vs 107.3 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 61 against 51.5 watt-hours

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm

12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~82.2% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.4 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 1 2

Display 2880 x 1920 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 (IPS) 2880 x 1800 (OLED) Size 13 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes - Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Surface Pro 8 +50% 450 nits Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 51.5 Wh 61 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 0 W 65 / 95 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W 25 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Surface Pro 8 1.41 TFLOPS Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x2546 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.