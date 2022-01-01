Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
VS
53 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2880 x 1920
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
  • 41% sharper screen – 266 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (92.5 vs 107.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 61 against 51.5 watt-hours
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel)

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches		 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm
12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~82.2%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes -
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 65 / 95 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 25 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS
Yoga Slim 7i Pro 14" (Intel) +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x2546 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
