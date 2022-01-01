Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or Gram 14 (2022) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs LG Gram 14 (2022)

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
VS
55 out of 100
LG Gram 14 (2022)
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
LG Gram 14 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and LG Gram 14 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 69% sharper screen – 266 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 29% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 350 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (92.5 vs 103.4 square inches)
Advantages of the LG Gram 14 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 88% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 72 against 51.5 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
Gram 14 (2022)

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 0.99 kg (2.18 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches		 312 x 213.9 x 16.8 mm
12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~85.2%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Silver White, Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 36 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1312:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.4%
Response time - 36 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 8 +29%
450 nits
Gram 14 (2022)
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 233 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8
1238
Gram 14 (2022) +24%
1529
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8
4299
Gram 14 (2022) +76%
7583
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8
1282
Gram 14 (2022) +11%
1428
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8
4682
Gram 14 (2022) +88%
8786

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS
Gram 14 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 85 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.1 x 6.9 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of LG Gram 14 (2022) and Microsoft Surface Pro 8 or ask any questions
