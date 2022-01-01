Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or Gram 16 (2022) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs LG Gram 16 (2022)

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
VS
53 out of 100
LG Gram 16 (2022)
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
LG Gram 16 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 51.5 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and LG Gram 16 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (92.5 vs 133 square inches)
  • 41% sharper screen – 266 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 29% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 350 nits
Advantages of the LG Gram 16 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 76% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 80 against 51.5 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
Gram 16 (2022)

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches		 354.5 x 242.1 x 16.8 mm
13.96 x 9.53 x 0.66 inches
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 858 cm2 (133 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~86.5%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 13 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99%
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 8 +29%
450 nits
Gram 16 (2022)
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8
1238
Gram 16 (2022) +25%
1542
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8
4299
Gram 16 (2022) +65%
7088
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +15%
1282
Gram 16 (2022)
1111
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8
4682
Gram 16 (2022) +76%
8263

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS
Gram 16 (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 13.1 x 8.2 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Microsoft Surface Pro 8
2. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Microsoft Surface Pro 8
3. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 or Microsoft Surface Pro 8
4. Dell Latitude 9420 (2-in-1) or Microsoft Surface Pro 8
5. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or Microsoft Surface Pro 8
6. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or LG Gram 16 (2022)
7. Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) or LG Gram 16 (2022)
8. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") or LG Gram 16 (2022)
9. HP Spectre x360 16 (2022) or LG Gram 16 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of LG Gram 16 (2022) and Microsoft Surface Pro 8 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский