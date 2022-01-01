Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or Surface Book 3 15 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Book 3 15

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
VS
57 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1065G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Book 3 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (92.5 vs 133.4 square inches)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 105-143% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~59%) battery – 82 against 51.5 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
Surface Book 3 15

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches		 343 x 251 x 15-23 mm
13.5 x 9.88 x 0.59-0.91 inches
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~77.8%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 13 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 34 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 15 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 260 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 3240 x 2160 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1600:1
sRGB color space 100% 93%
Adobe RGB profile - 58%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 8 +13%
450 nits
Surface Book 3 15
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 127 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 452 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.9 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1140 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1335 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS
Surface Book 3 15 +191%
4.101 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 65.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.55 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

