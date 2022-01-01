You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 1065G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1020 grams less (around 2.25 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (92.5 vs 133.4 square inches)

Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 105-143% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~59%) battery – 82 against 51.5 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches 343 x 251 x 15-23 mm

13.5 x 9.88 x 0.59-0.91 inches Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~77.8% Side bezels 6.2 mm 13 mm Colors Black, Silver Silver Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 34 dB

Display 2880 x 1920 3240 x 2160 Size 13 inches 15 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 260 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 3240 x 2160 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1600:1 sRGB color space 100% 93% Adobe RGB profile - 58% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Surface Pro 8 +13% 450 nits Surface Book 3 15 400 nits

Battery Capacity 51.5 Wh 82 Wh Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 0 W 127 W Weigh of AC adapter - 452 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce GTX 1660 TI Max-Q TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1140 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1335 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Surface Pro 8 1.41 TFLOPS Surface Book 3 15 +191% 4.101 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 65.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.55 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.