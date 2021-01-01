Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Laptop 4 15
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
From $1100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
100
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 51.5 against 47.4 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (92.5 vs 128.3 square inches)
- 33% sharper screen – 266 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 18% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 380 nits
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
- Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|Width
|287 mm (11.3 inches)
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|Height
|208 mm (8.19 inches)
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|14.7 mm (0.58 inches)
|Area
|597 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|~80.9%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|11.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|40 dB
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|15 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|266 ppi
|200 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|2880 x 1920 pixels
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1558:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|97.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|62%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|65.1%
|Response time
|-
|45 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:20 hr
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|306 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1227
Surface Laptop 4 15 +22%
1500
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4145
Surface Laptop 4 15 +25%
5196
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1282
Surface Laptop 4 15 +14%
1457
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4682
Surface Laptop 4 15 +22%
5691
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100-1400 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|78.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1