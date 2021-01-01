Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or Surface Laptop Go – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Laptop Go

62 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
VS
54 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i5 1035G1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Laptop Go important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 51.5 against 39 watt-hours
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 79% sharper screen – 266 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
Surface Laptop Go

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches		 278.1 x 205.7 x 15.6 mm
10.95 x 8.1 x 0.61 inches
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 572 cm2 (88.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~80%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 8 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver, Gold, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 44.2 dB

Display

Size 13 inches 12.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 149 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1536 x 1024 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1222:1
sRGB color space 100% 94.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 60.2%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 8 +50%
450 nits
Surface Laptop Go
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:10 hr
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 39 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 218 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.6 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 1.87 Gbps
Shading units 640 256
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x2 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 1866 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) -
Channels 1x128 GB 1x64 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 81.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Size - 10.0 x 6.6 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Surface Pro 8
2. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Surface Pro 8
3. Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Surface Pro 8
4. Surface Pro 7 vs Surface Pro 8
5. MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) vs Surface Pro 8
6. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Surface Laptop Go
7. ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 vs Surface Laptop Go
8. Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Surface Laptop Go
9. Surface Laptop 3 13.5 vs Surface Laptop Go

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and Pro 8 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский