Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Laptop Go
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
100
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a much bigger (~32%) battery – 51.5 against 39 watt-hours
- Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- Backlit keyboard
- 79% sharper screen – 266 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
|1.11 kg (2.45 lbs)
|Dimensions
|287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches
|278.1 x 205.7 x 15.6 mm
10.95 x 8.1 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|597 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|572 cm2 (88.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|~80%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver, Gold, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|44.2 dB
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|12.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|266 ppi
|149 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|2880 x 1920 pixels
|1536 x 1024 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1222:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|94.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|60.2%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:10 hr
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|39 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|218 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +17%
1266
1078
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +44%
4400
3066
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +21%
1282
1059
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +13%
4682
4140
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|1.87 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|256
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x2 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|-
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x64 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|81.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Size
|-
|10.0 x 6.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
