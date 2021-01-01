Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Laptop SE
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
100
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
- Can run popular games at about 499-680% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- 97% sharper screen – 266 versus 135 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
- Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (84.9 vs 92.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
|1.11 kg (2.45 lbs)
|Dimensions
|287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches
|283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm
11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|597 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|548 cm2 (84.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|~67.8%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|13.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|11.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT VA
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|266 ppi
|135 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2880 x 1920 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|-
|Contrast
|1000:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|0 W
|40 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|-
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|2
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +170%
1266
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +406%
4400
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +184%
1282
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +503%
4682
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|5 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|0 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|96
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|-
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|-
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|-
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|-
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x64 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.0
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
