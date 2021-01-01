Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or Surface Laptop SE – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Can run popular games at about 499-680% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 97% sharper screen – 266 versus 135 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (84.9 vs 92.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
Surface Laptop SE

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs)
Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches		 283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm
11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 548 cm2 (84.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~67.8%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 13.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver White
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13 inches 11.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TFT VA
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 135 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) -
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 0 W 40 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 2
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 600
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 5 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 200 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 0 Gbps
Shading units 640 96
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8 +907%
1.41 TFLOPS
Surface Laptop SE
0.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz -
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No -
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) -
Storage type SSD (M2) -
Channels 1x128 GB 1x64 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.0
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

