You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4120 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 64GB 128GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Can run popular games at about 499-680% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 24% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

97% sharper screen – 266 versus 135 pixels per inch (PPI)

Display has support for touch input

Backlit keyboard Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE Includes an old-school USB-A port

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (84.9 vs 92.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 208 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.19 x 0.37 inches 283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm

11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 548 cm2 (84.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~67.8% Side bezels 6.2 mm 13.4 mm Colors Black, Silver White Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 1 1

Display 2880 x 1920 1366 x 768 Size 13 inches 11.6 inches Type IPS LCD TFT VA Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 135 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) - Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Surface Pro 8 450 nits Surface Laptop SE n/a

Battery Capacity 51.5 Wh 0 Wh Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Right Left Charge power 0 W 40 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 15 W 5 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 0 Gbps Shading units 640 96 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Surface Pro 8 +907% 1.41 TFLOPS Surface Laptop SE 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz - Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No - Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 64GB 128GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) - Storage type SSD (M2) - Channels 1x128 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.0 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.