Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Laptop Studio
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
From $1100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
From $1600
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)
- 33% sharper screen – 266 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (92.5 vs 114.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
- Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS
- Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 58 against 51.5 watt-hours
- Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.88 kg (1.94 lbs)
|1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
|Width
|287 mm (11.3 inches)
|323.2 mm (12.72 inches)
|Height
|208 mm (8.19 inches)
|228.3 mm (8.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|Area
|597 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~84.3%
|~83.7%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|9.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|14.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|266 ppi
|200 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|2880 x 1920 pixels
|2400 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1000:1
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|0 W
|60 / 95 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1227
1438
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4145
4740
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1282
1441
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4682
5517
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
