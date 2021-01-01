Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or Surface Laptop Studio – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 vs Laptop Studio

63 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
VS
68 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Microsoft Surface Pro 8
From $1100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
From $1600
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Laptop Studio important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 940 grams less (around 2.07 lbs)
  • 33% sharper screen – 266 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (92.5 vs 114.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 58 against 51.5 watt-hours
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
Surface Laptop Studio

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
Width 287 mm (11.3 inches) 323.2 mm (12.72 inches)
Height 208 mm (8.19 inches) 228.3 mm (8.99 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~83.7%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 9.4 mm
Colors Black, Silver Silver
Transformer No Yes
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 13 inches 14.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 200 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2400 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1500:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 8
450 nits
Surface Laptop Studio +11%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 0 W 60 / 95 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 640 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS
Surface Laptop Studio +429%
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
USB-A No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Mechanical
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

