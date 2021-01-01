Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Pro 8 or Surface Pro 7 – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 51.5 against 45 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Pro 8
vs
Surface Pro 7

Case

Weight 0.88 kg (1.94 lbs) 0.77 kg (1.7 lbs)
Width 287 mm (11.3 inches) 292 mm (11.5 inches)
Height 208 mm (8.19 inches) 201 mm (7.91 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Area 597 cm2 (92.5 inches2) 587 cm2 (91 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.3% ~76.7%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 16.1 mm
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 175°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 13 inches 12.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 266 ppi 267 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2736 x 1824 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1001:1
sRGB color space 100% 93.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 60.3%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Pro 8 +13%
450 nits
Surface Pro 7
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 0 W 0 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 281 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics G1
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +111%
4145
Surface Pro 7
1967
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +23%
1282
Surface Pro 7
1045
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Pro 8 +99%
4682
Surface Pro 7
2352

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 1.87 Gbps
Shading units 640 256
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Pro 8
1.41 TFLOPS
Surface Pro 7
n/a

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x2 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 1866 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1.6W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 78.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

