Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 780 grams less (around 1.72 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 780 grams less (around 1.72 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio 166% sharper screen – 266 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

166% sharper screen – 266 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (93 vs 134.4 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~77.4% Side bezels 6.2 mm 9 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 39 dB

Display 2880 x 1920 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 13 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 106.1% - Adobe RGB profile 75.1% - Max. brightness Surface Pro 9 +50% 450 nits Aspire 5 (A515-56) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 47.7 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 39 W 45 W Weight of AC adapter - 260 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Surface Pro 9 1.41 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-56) +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 68.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) No Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.6 x 7.8 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Surface Pro 9: - Depending on the 5G/WiFi support, LPDDR4X/LPDDR5 memory is installed. - The Surface Pro 9 SQ® 3/5G model does not have Thunderbolt 4.

