You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2880 x 1920 - 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1230 grams less (around 2.71 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

89% sharper screen – 266 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (93 vs 133.3 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-51G) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS

Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches 362.3 x 237.4 x 19.9 mm

14.26 x 9.35 x 0.78 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 860 cm2 (133.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~78% Side bezels 6.2 mm 8.5 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Black Transformer Yes No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2

Display 2880 x 1920 1920 x 1080 (60Hz) 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) Size 13 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 106.1% - Adobe RGB profile 75.1% - Max. brightness Surface Pro 9 +50% 450 nits Aspire 7 (A715-51G) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 47.7 Wh 0 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 39 W 135 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Surface Pro 9 1.41 TFLOPS Aspire 7 (A715-51G) +127% 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.