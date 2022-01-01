You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i7 1255U - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Backlit keyboard

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

32% sharper screen – 266 versus 201 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (93 vs 109.3 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 56 against 47.4 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 0.87 kg (1.92 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 287 x 209 x 9.3 mm

11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches 300 x 235 x 14.9 mm

11.81 x 9.25 x 0.59 inches Area 600 cm2 (93 inches2) 705 cm2 (109.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.9% ~77% Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.3 mm Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 2880 x 1920 2256 x 1504 Size 13 inches 13.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 266 ppi 201 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 Resolution 2880 x 1920 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 106.1% 100% Adobe RGB profile 75.1% - Max. brightness Surface Pro 9 450 nits Spin 5 (SP513-55N) n/a

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 56 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 39 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory speed 5.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Surface Pro 9 1.41 TFLOPS Spin 5 (SP513-55N) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.