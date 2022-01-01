Microsoft Surface Pro 9 vs Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
100
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
- 23% sharper screen – 266 versus 216 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (93 vs 105.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|0.87 kg (1.92 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|287 x 209 x 9.3 mm
11.3 x 8.23 x 0.37 inches
|312.42 x 218.44 x 17.01 mm
12.3 x 8.6 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|600 cm2 (93 inches2)
|682 cm2 (105.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.9%
|~83.3%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|5.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Green
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|13 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|266 ppi
|216 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2880 x 1920 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|106.1%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|75.1%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|39 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1392
Spin 5 (SP514-51N) +25%
1736
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7248
Spin 5 (SP514-51N) +29%
9365
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1438
Spin 5 (SP514-51N) +18%
1704
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5835
Spin 5 (SP514-51N) +63%
9527
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|24
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
